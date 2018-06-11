BOSTON (AP) — Protesters have blocked an intersection and brought traffic to a halt in Boston’s Financial District.

The dozens of protesters sat or stood at the intersection of Franklin and Congress streets Monday as part of the nationwide Poor People’s Campaign.

The Rev. Vernon Walker, co-chair of the Massachusetts Poor People’s Campaign, tells The Boston Globe the protests are meant to bring attention to issues such as raising the minimum wage, affordable health care and tuition-free public colleges.

Co-chair Savina Martin says the group planned to demonstrate in the Financial District to make people uncomfortable because “140 million people are uncomfortable.”

Monday’s protest started around 4 p.m. and ended around 7:45 p.m.

The 40-day protest will end June 23 when the state campaigns meet in Washington D.C. for a larger protest.