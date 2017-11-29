SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman who was hit by a car while protesting against President Donald Trump on a San Diego freeway is suing the driver, the city, the state and a nearby university.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 19-year-old Maria Carrola Flores of Compton filed the negligence suit this month.

Flores was part of a protest that started on the University of California, San Diego campus after Trump gave his victory speech last November.

The protest spilled onto Interstate 5, where Flores was hit.

Her attorney said Tuesday that Flores broke bones and has permanent disabilities. Jerold Sullivan says his client accepts some responsibility for her injuries but others also bear some blame.

The paper says the university declined to comment and the city didn’t respond to requests for comment.