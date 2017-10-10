PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University’s board is moving forward to consider plans to build a $135 million football stadium on its Philadelphia campus.

Protesters say they plan to be on hand Tuesday as the board revives discussions, which were tabled in 2016 when the school’s president was dismissed. The protesters say the school is not taking into consideration the effects the stadium would have on the community.

Temple says no final decision has been made and when it is, it will be based on what’s best for the school and the neighborhood.