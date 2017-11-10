ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A pastor in Florida is calling for the removal of two Confederate monuments in historic downtown St. Augustine, a popular tourist site.
The Gainesville Sun reports that one of the obelisks in the Plaza de la Constitution is on city-owned property, and the other is on a nearby spot that’s state-owned and managed by the University of Florida.
The city commission voted Oct. 23 to keep the monuments and establish a commission to add a plaque with historical context.
The University of Florida says it is waiting to see what the city comes up with before making a decision.
Rev. Ron Rawls of St. Paul AME Church in St. Augustine says the decision to keep the monuments is unacceptable and is organizing a protest on Nov. 18 at the site.
Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com