ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — In the 17 years he worked at Jeff’s Tattoo and Total Body Piercing in St. Cloud, Erik Cagle never once considered opening his own shop.

People would ask, Cagle said, but he’d always tell them he had a good thing going working as a tattoo artist for owners Jeff and Judy Hunstiger, and he would never want to mess that up. They were like family to him.

But when Jeff unexpectedly passed away July 16, failing to wake up that Sunday morning at the age of 67, Judy slipped into what she calls a “fog.”

Suddenly responsible for a business her health wouldn’t let her manage on her own, Judy abruptly closed Jeff’s Tattoo.

Cagle said he received a letter in the mail that Monday telling him to pick up his things from the shop. He wasn’t able to communicate with Judy.

“It was terrible,” Cagle, 45, said. “It’s like having your dad die, but you can’t talk to your mom.”

The St. Cloud Times reports weeks of uncertainty followed before Cagle decided to take all of the knowledge and experience obtained from his mentors and start his own shop called “Purple Pain.” Prince-themed from the colors to the logo featuring a ruffle-sleeved tattooist, the business is seeking licensure from the state to begin operating in St. Cloud.

Cagle said this isn’t the lifelong-dream-becoming-a-reality story of a new business owner. This was the intersection of life and death.

So months later, as Judy continues to come to grips with her new reality, she looks forward to seeing some of the items from Jeff’s Tattoo being repurposed at Purple Pain. She knows they’ll be put to good use by Cagle, her apprentice with whom she shared a love for both tattoos and Jeff.

“I’m anxious to see (Purple Pain), and to have that comfort that we formed that and Erik could carry that on,” Judy, 67, said. “It would be important to Jeff.”

Jeff Hunstiger was born Aug. 4, 1949 to Ralph “Dan” and Bonita (Fessenden) Hunstiger.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard for 26 years, during an era when Judy says traveling in your uniform didn’t always earn the show of respect it deserves.

“People would spit on him,” Judy said. “The late ’60s, early ’70s was not a good time to have a uniform on.”

Jeff started piercing in 1967 while still in high school, working on friends and whoever else would let him experiment, Judy said. But he really began honing his craft during his years of military service.

“When you’re by a military post there are always tattoo shops and different things, and he would always check them out and see how they functioned,” Judy said.

Even though Jeff didn’t have the formal apprenticeship he strongly recommended, Judy said he never took shortcuts as a business owner.

“Jeff was always a proponent of doing things the right way,” Judy said, pointing out that Jeff’s Tattoo bucked early industry stereotypes by running a clean shop.

Before opening their own store, Jeff and Judy worked at Rising Phoenix in St. Cloud. That’s where Judy apprenticed under renowned tattoo artist Tom Genereux, while Jeff served as master piercer.

Judy said that while working at Rising Phoenix, she and Jeff both started getting recognized for award-winning work at various contests across the country. Judy said Jeff even won an international award for a portrait of his dad on his arm.

The recognition earned from awards helped the couple when they decided to leave and open Jeff’s Tattoo and Total Body Piercing in 1999.

That’s when Jeff’s passion for the business took over, Judy says, with the couple spending 12 hours per day, six days a week managing the store.

“That’s what has been so hard for me since he passed away, because we were together 24/7,” Judy said. “No matter what we did or anything, we were together. It doesn’t work for everybody, and it’s not always fun, but it was us.”

Cagle said Jeff never sat still, always able to find something in and around the shop that could be improved upon. And if you needed help repairing something at home, he’d be the first person to lend a hand.

“He was always a sucker,” Cagle said. “He would always help people, not only because he enjoyed helping, but because he could show off his skills — and he had a lot of them. If he wasn’t a piercer, Jeff would have been an engineer.”

Judy said later in life Jeff gave up many of the outdoor thrills he enjoyed when he was young. Judy began dealing with terrible asthma and Jeff liked sharing experiences with her more than doing his own thing.

Jeff was a barefoot skier and a scuba diver. He dabbled with taxidermy and built furniture. He raced boats at speeds of more than 100 mph. He even raced all-terrain vehicles on ice and clay until the age of 42, achieving his goal of equaling the number on the side of his ATVs, Judy said.

“He did everything to the max,” she said.

The same could be said for Jeff’s work ethic, Cagle pointed out. Jeff never left work a minute early until the end, when his 95-year-old mother was sick.

Bonnie died just 10 days prior to Jeff’s passing, Judy said.

Heart problems ran in Jeff’s family, with his dad suffering three heart attacks before succumbing to cancer. But there were no warning signs before Jeff died.

“They said they thought he had a heart attack or an aneurysm, I don’t know, they kind of swept me away from it,” Judy said.

In losing Jeff, Judy said she lost her husband, her business, her career and everybody she was with every day, including Cagle. It was everything she could muster to simply get out of bed each day.

“You can’t sleep, you don’t want to eat, it was all just a terrible fog with so much I can’t remember,” she said.

Eventually Cagle’s plans unfolded, with Judy’s support. She hopes his shop can have the same kind of long-term success that Jeff’s achieved.

“We were the oldest studio, we stuck it out,” Judy said. “No matter how rough it was, we stuck it out. No matter how skinny it was, Jeff never got more than he could take care of or pay for.”

Andrew Toenjes has a massive family crest tattooed on his back that Judy and Cagle both helped create, with help from his friend Jeff who sat and admired Toenjes’ pain tolerance.

Toenjes and Jeff shared a veteran’s bond, he said, something that gave their friendship special meaning.

“When you’re a veteran, there is a brotherhood there and you can talk about things that you experienced — sights, sounds and smells — that other people don’t know and don’t understand,” Toenjes said.

Toenjes said Cagle is the only tattoo artist in town he would trust with inking his body, so he expects to visit Purple Pain in the near future for some cover work. But he will sorely miss his friend Jeff and his namesake business.

“I’m sad to see Jeff’s go. It was kind of an icon in the town, to be honest with you,” Toenjes said. “It stood the test of time for a long time.”

But after 17-plus years of watching his mentors succeed, Cagle feels up to the challenge of creating a similar success story at Purple Pain.

“I’m in a good spot because I’ve heard all of Jeff’s stories about what to do, what not to do, what he would have done,” Cagle said.

Cagle, a big Prince fan, likes to point out he has been tattooing since 1999. You could even refer to him as the tattoo artist formerly known for his work at Jeff’s. But he said he chose the name Purple Pain because of its plurality of meanings.

“Psychologists say purple is a soothing and calming color, but then you got the pain, and the dichotomy that exists there,” Cagle said.

He points out that tattoo art was once commonly referred to as tattoo therapy. So as those who mourn Jeff’s loss continue to recover, keep that therapeutic remedy in mind.

“It was therapy because you had so much going on that you weren’t even focusing on the sensation,” Cagle said. “It’s almost a pleasure pain, even though those two words shouldn’t work together. Sometimes you can find pleasure in the pain.”

