INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two police dogs in Indiana have received protective body armor from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.

Indiana state police say the vests for “Smitty” and “Apache” will help keep the dogs safe from gunshots and knife attacks.

Lt. Jeff Payne says “Apache” and “Smitty” are valuable assets to the community and “providing them these safety tools will only enhance their effectiveness.”

Massachusetts-based Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 2,800 protective vests to dogs in law enforcement and other agencies through private and corporate donations.

Each donated canine vest costs about $950.