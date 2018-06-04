TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature’s disagreement over the budget is raising the prospect of a state government shutdown for the second straight year.
The Democratic governor and Democrat-led Legislature disagree over Murphy’s call for nearly $1.7 billion in new taxes as well as how to dole out education aid.
Murphy and state leaders, including Senate President Steve Sweeney, have said they’re willing to work together. But their discussions took a turn toward a possible shutdown last week.
Murphy on Friday ordered his Cabinet to prepare for a shutdown. That followed Sweeney’s comments earlier that talks were not far along despite a June 30 deadline.
Former Republican Chris Christie and lawmakers failed to enact a budget last year, resulting in a shutdown.