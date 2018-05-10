CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Education Associate President Kathy Vetter says she doesn’t expect any teacher strikes in the state.

Vetter tells the Casper Star-Tribune that Wyoming has kept its schools well-funded in recent years unlike in some of the states where protests have spread.

Wyoming teachers ranks 16th in the nation for pay, with an average salary of over $58,000 in 2017. In neighboring Colorado, the average salary was just under $52,000 last year.

Wyoming is less than two months removed from a legislative session that focused on controlling growth in education spending.

