WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman accused of killing her husband in Ohio in 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil confessed while being returned to the U.S. this year and alleged he sexually and mentally abused her.

Fifty-three-year-old Claudia Hoerig has pleaded not guilty to an aggravated murder charge in the March 2007 death of Karl Hoerig, a 43-year-old U.S. Air Force Reserve and commercial pilot.

Relatives deny he was abusive.

Authorities say Claudia Hoerig fled to Brazil after shooting her husband at home in Newton Falls, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

She was arrested and sent back to the U.S. after the Brazilian supreme court revoked her citizenship in 2016.

Defense attorneys argue her right to a speedy trial was violated and her case should be dismissed.