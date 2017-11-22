BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman in northern Colorado as an adult.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court in Boulder Wednesday but prosecutors requested that his case be moved to district court. Because he is under 16, a judge will have to decide whether to allow that.

Prosecutors allege the teen developed a “death list” that included the sister of his victim.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Makayla Grote Saturday night in Longmont and then pursuing her sister, who locked herself in a room.

Prosecutors say police found him about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the home of another person on the list.

He also allegedly assaulted his grandfather and threatened his mother with a knife the day before the stabbing.