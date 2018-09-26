PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have been unable to confirm the identity of an Oregon man accused of presenting someone else’s birth certificate and driver’s license to obtain a U.S. passport.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man identified in court as “John Doe” won release from jail Wednesday as he awaits trial on charges of aggravated identity theft and making false statements in a passport application.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Kerin objected to the man’s release, saying his real name hasn’t been verified.
Defense lawyer Conor Huseby told the court that he was reluctant to give his client’s name, citing the man’s Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
Huseby agreed to provide pretrial release officers with the man’s birth certificate or another document under seal.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com