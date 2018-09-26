PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have been unable to confirm the identity of an Oregon man accused of presenting someone else’s birth certificate and driver’s license to obtain a U.S. passport.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man identified in court as “John Doe” won release from jail Wednesday as he awaits trial on charges of aggravated identity theft and making false statements in a passport application.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Kerin objected to the man’s release, saying his real name hasn’t been verified.

Defense lawyer Conor Huseby told the court that he was reluctant to give his client’s name, citing the man’s Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself.

Huseby agreed to provide pretrial release officers with the man’s birth certificate or another document under seal.

