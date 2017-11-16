CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors plan to vacate the convictions of 15 men who claim a corrupt Chicago police sergeant manufactured the evidence that landed them in prison.
The men, who petitioned the Cook County Criminal Court in September seeking to have convictions overturned and set aside, were notified their request has been granted.
Thursday’s planned action is the latest chapter in a scandal that resulted in former Sgt. Ronald Watts’ 2013 conviction for extorting money from drug dealers.
State’s attorney spokesman Robert Foley said the office’s conviction integrity unit is looking into dozens of other cases and identified a pattern suggesting “corrupt activity” involving Watts and “members of his crew.”
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
Joshua Tepfer of University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project says Watts and others were responsible for 1,000 arrests in a decade-long “reign of terror.”