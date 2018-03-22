COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Court filings say federal prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a North Carolina man accused of killing two women during a bank heist in South Carolina.

The Wednesday filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brandon Michael Council displayed “particular cruelty and callous disregard for human life” when he shot 36-year-old Kathryn Davis Skeen and 59-year-old Donna Major multiple times at close range without warning or provocation.

The Sun News reports prosecutors say they seek the death penalty for Council on charges of armed bank robbery resulting in death and the use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime violence to commit murder for the August 2017 crimes. Federal Bureau of Prisons reports the last federal execution was in 2003.

Council’s trial is next month.

