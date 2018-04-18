TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Western Indiana authorities are ready to disclose their findings in the fatal police shooting of a man who was involved in a two-day standoff.
Vigo County prosecutors scheduled a Wednesday news conference to release their findings in the March 6 death of 36-year-old Michael R. Reynolds.
The Terre Haute man was fatally shot by a police tactical team after he allegedly made threatening gestures toward officers. Five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after Reynolds’ shooting.
The Tribune-Star reports that State Police submitted their review of the shooting several days ago for prosecutors to review and take action as warranted.
Reynolds was involved in a standoff that began March 5 after a 40-year-old woman was fatally shot. A person who survived that shooting told police Reynolds was the gunman.
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com