WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to delay the sentencings of two Delaware men who pleaded guilty in a three-state robbery spree.

Michael A. Kolmonen and Brian J. Branch pleaded guilty last year to robbing more than a dozen drug stores, as well as gas stations and a liquor store, in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania during a 2016 crime spree. They face a minimum of seven years in prison.

Prosecutors are asking the judge postpone Wednesday’s scheduled sentencings because a primary victim who plans to speak at the hearing is also a witness in an ongoing murder trial in New Castle County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say that because of the murder trial, the woman would not be able to appear at the sentencing hearing for Kolmonen and Branch.