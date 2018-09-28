DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say evidence shows that an Uber driver charged with shooting a passenger on a Denver interstate was outside the car when he fired a handgun 10 times, striking the man inside the car six times.
Judge Shelley Gilman ruled Friday that there is enough evidence for 29-year-old Michael Hancock to stand trial for the June death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim.
The hearing provided the clearest glimpse yet of why prosecutors charged Hancock with first-degree murder. His family has said Hancock was defending himself after being attacked.
A police officer who responded to the scene testified Friday that Hancock told him the car was traveling 70 mph (113 kph) when Kim hit him in the face.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser in Senate showdown WATCH
- Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems WATCH
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
Hancock has not entered a formal plea yet. He remains in jail.