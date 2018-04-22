CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former California college student charged with providing material support for a terrorist group isn’t entitled to the sort of immunity that often applies to soldiers in national armies during wartime.
Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab is accused of traveling overseas to fight with terrorist organizations and lying about his activities to immigration authorities. Lawyers for Al-Jayab argued that he should be entitled to immunity because he hooked up with the kind of Syrian rebels the U.S. has backed to topple the Bashar al-Assad regime, not with terrorists, and that the conflict is international in scope.
But in a Friday court filing, prosecutors said the Syrian conflict doesn’t qualify as international and that Al-Jayab was part of terrorist-linked groups, not a legitimate army.
Al-Jayab has pleaded not guilty in the case, which was brought in Chicago. He could face up to 15 years in prison.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died