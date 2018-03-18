CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona woman died from a former Casper doctor’s prescription of a drug cocktail of two opioids, a muscle relaxant and anti-anxiety medication.

Dr. Shakeel Kahn is accused of illegally selling anti-anxiety and pain-relieving drug prescriptions to patients in six states.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Jessica Burch filled prescriptions signed by Kahn two days before her death. Federal prosecutors also say the doctor’s wife, Lyn Kahn, altered Burch’s medical records after she died.

Lyn Kahn and three others face charges as co-conspirators.

Prosecutors did not give a hometown for Burch but the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office in Lake Havasu City said a woman by the same name died in 2015 from an overdose involving multiple drugs.

Shakeel Kahn’s case is on hold while he seeks access to frozen funds to pay for his defense.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com