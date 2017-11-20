SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re investigating 28 overdose deaths that could be connected a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring based out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement.
No charges have been filed in connection with those allegations, but prosecutor Michael Gadd said Monday a defendant accused in the scheme should stay in jail amid the ongoing investigation.
Lawyers for 31-year-old Drew Wilson Crandall say prosecutors haven’t shown evidence linking him to those deaths. Defense attorney Jim Bradshaw says Crandall has been wrongly painted as a criminal mastermind and would live with his parents if released.
U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball did not immediately rule.
Most Read Stories
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
Prosecutors say Crandall helped alleged ringleader Aaron Shamo in selling the powerful opioid fentanyl online in a scheme that once raked in $2.8 million.