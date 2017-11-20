Share story

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re investigating 28 overdose deaths that could be connected a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring based out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement.

No charges have been filed in connection with those allegations, but prosecutor Michael Gadd said Monday a defendant accused in the scheme should stay in jail amid the ongoing investigation.

Lawyers for 31-year-old Drew Wilson Crandall say prosecutors haven’t shown evidence linking him to those deaths. Defense attorney Jim Bradshaw says Crandall has been wrongly painted as a criminal mastermind and would live with his parents if released.

U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball did not immediately rule.

Prosecutors say Crandall helped alleged ringleader Aaron Shamo in selling the powerful opioid fentanyl online in a scheme that once raked in $2.8 million.

