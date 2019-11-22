Former Boston College student Inyoung You, indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the suicide of her boyfriend, pleaded not guilty on Friday, as both the prosecution and the defense released text messages they claimed bolstered their respective cases.

The messages — a sampling of the thousands passed between You, 21, and Alexander Urtula, 22, in the days leading up to his death — reveal the final moments of what prosecutors say was a deeply abusive relationship.

In the texts released by the public relations firm representing You, first reported by The Boston Globe, she repeatedly pleads with Urtula, asking him not to hurt himself.

“IF U EVER LOVED ME STOP,” she wrote in one message.

But in a second batch of texts, released by prosecutors in court Friday, You tells Urtula he should “DIE IN HELL” and threatens to kill herself if he doesn’t — a tactic she repeatedly used to manipulate him during the 18 months they dated, alleged the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

“The defendant became physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive toward Mr. Urtula during their year-and-a-half relationship,” Caitlin Grasso, an assistant district attorney, told the court.

Prosecutors have described the romance as volatile and alleged that You had “complete and total control” over Urtula, a power dynamic that played out over more than 75,000 text messages, at least 47,000 of which came from You — a stream of unrelenting abuse, they said.

On May 20, the day Urtula was expected to graduate from Boston College, the biology student leapt to his death from the top floor of a parking garage in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. Prosecutors allege that You was present at the time and that she did nothing to stop him.

The high-profile case has echoes of the prosecution of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself. However, in the Carter case, which also occurred in Massachusetts, she and Conrad Roy III had limited physical contact, said Rachael Rollins, the county district attorney.

“We have, quite frankly I would say, the opposite of that,” Rollins said at a news conference last month. “We have a barrage, a complete and utter attack on this man’s very will and conscience and psyche by an individual to the tune of 47,000 messages.”

On Friday, the clerk barred You’s attorney, Steven Kim, from releasing any more text messages, the Globe reported. Kim argued that the disclosures were necessary because prosecutors were “cherry-picking” texts favorable to their arguments.

“Never in my career have I seen more unjust and callous behavior from a DA in what I can only conclude is the cheap pursuit of headlines,” Kim said in a statement to The Washington Post, accusing prosecutors of branding “an emotionally fragile young woman a monster to the entire world.”

“When the facts come out it will be clear,” Kim continued, “these were two emotionally needy young adults whose relationship had become a toxic blend of need, anger, fear and love.”

If You is convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.