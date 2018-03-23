MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say police officers in northwestern Indiana were justified in fatally shooting a South Dakota man who was armed with a knife and had chased an employee at a car dealership.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office announced the update Thursday about the Feb. 14 shooting death of 30-year-old Jimmy Terry of Sioux Falls.

Merrillville police Chief Joseph Petruch says in a statement that Terry told family members he had planned to travel to Washington, D.C., to “get the antichrist.” His family told police Terry suffered from paranoia.

The shooting happened at Art Hill Ford in Merrillville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Chicago. Police say they found Terry driving away and shot him after he disregarded officers’ orders to drop a knife and a stun gun didn’t subdue him.