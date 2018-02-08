NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a Pennsylvania couple conspired to distribute heroin pills that were made to look like 30-milligram tablets of oxycodone.

Francisco Perez and Nadia Moronta Pena, of Hazleton, made their initial court appearances Thursday. Perez was detained, while Pena was released on $150,000 unsecured bond.

They face charges of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Prosecutors say Perez met with an undercover agent in January and sold the agent roughly 1,000 pills that were similar in size, shape, color, and physical markings to the oxycodone tablets. But the pills were found to contain a mixture of asynthetic opioid, and heroin.

Pena and Perez were arrested a subsequent meeting with the agent.

Messages left for their attorneys were not immediately returned Thursday.