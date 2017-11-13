HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A state judge has ordered prosecutors to respond to allegations of withholding evidence in a case against the son of a former aide to Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife in the stabbing of a teenager in New Jersey.

The Record of Woodland Park reports that Judge Christopher Kazlau questioned Bergen County prosecutors about the dismissal of manslaughter charges against 20-year-old Khari Noerdlinger in September.

Prosecutors said more time was needed to answer the questions, but defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said they had had nearly two years to answer them.

Noerdlinger still faces weapons and hindering prosecution counts in the 2016 death of 16-year-old Savion Lewallen.

Noerdlinger’s mother is Rachel Noerdlinger, who resigned in 2014 after a string of damaging disclosures about her personal life.