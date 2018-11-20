CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys for the federal government called a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice convicted on felony charges “vindictive and vengeful” in a response to his second motion for a new trial.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports two prosecutors said in a response filed Friday that a judge should deny Allen Loughry’s motion. Loughry resigned in November.

Loughry filed a motion Nov. 6. for a new trial and asked to be acquitted of nine of the 11 federal charges. He was convicted in October of mail and wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards.

Loughry’s attorney said the court’s lack of travel polices meant Loughry wasn’t violating the law. Loughry filed an earlier motion for a new trial. That motion is under seal.

This story has corrected the name of the newspaper.

