CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing a change-of-plea motion by a 25-year-old man accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb in Chicago.

They filed a response in Chicago federal court Thursday. A day earlier, the defense asked a judge to allow Adel Daoud to enter an Alford plea, just days before his Nov. 26 trial.

Alford pleas aren’t admissions of guilt but acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors cited defense statements that they intend to put “the FBI on trial” for entrapping Daoud in a sting, arguing that accepting the plea would let those claims stand.

Prosecutors also oppose Daoud’s request to enter Alford pleas in separate indictments alleging he solicited an agent’s murder and attacked an inmate who drew a picture of the Prophet Muhammad.