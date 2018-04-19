BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for possession of a firearm that discharged and wounded a city police officer in his right hand.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the handgun fired while the suspect was being wrestled to the ground by an officer. The man was being taken into custody on suspicion of drug possession at the time and allegedly had a pistol tucked inside his waistband. Other officers subdued him.

The suspect has been identified as Allen Johnson, a 35-year-old city resident. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer or when his initial court appearance will take place.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the grand jury indictment charges Johnson with firearm and drug possession charges. He has at least one previous felony conviction.