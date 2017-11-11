MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Mankato police officer will not face charges for fatally shooting a Shakopee teacher last year.

An investigative file released Saturday says Stearns County prosecutors believe Officer Gary Schnorenberg was justified in using deadly force because he believed his life was in danger.

Schnorenberg shot 33-year-old Chase Tuseth of Chanhassen during a fight at a hotel on Dec. 31.

Prosecutors say Schnorenberg was called to the hotel because Tuseth was behind the desk and throwing things.

The report says Tuseth behaved erratically and didn’t respond to Schnorenberg’s commands. Schnorenberg used a stun gun on Tuseth twice, but Tuseth began assaulting the officer, including kicking him in the head.

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says Tuseth had drugs in his system, including ecstasy.