MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against police involved in the fatal shooting of a bank robbery suspect on the grounds of the Montpelier High School.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault both said Tuesday it was reasonable for the nine officers to fire more than a dozen shots at 32-year-old Nathan Giffin after he had robbed a credit union on Jan. 16.

Prosecutors say their investigation found that Giffin was carrying a real-looking BB-gun and he ignored repeated calls to drop it. Giffin was shot seven times and died at a hospital.

While the shooting was justified, Vermont State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham says the shooting contributed to a decision by the agency to update its use-of-force policies.