UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a mother who was driving drunk when she caused a head-on crash that killed her 8-year-old son and injured a couple in the other car is facing numerous charges.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge, of Warminster, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle and other counts stemming from the April 7 crash in Upper Southampton.

Authorities say emergency responders initially didn’t realize Colbridge’s son was in her car until they saw him in the rear of the vehicle. The boy, whose spine had been separated from his skull, died three days later at a hospital.

Colbridge suffered several broken bones and a punctured lung. A Levittown couple in the other car was also injured, and the wife underwent emergency surgery.