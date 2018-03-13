BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Prosecutors say the discovery of a cellphone entry that appears to reference a murder on Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation does not justify a new trial for one of the defendants in the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office disclosed in court documents filed Friday that the calendar entry includes the name of victim Roylynn Rides Horse and the statement, “I should have told them the truth about what I did.”

It’s unknown who authored the statement. But prosecutors argue it says nothing about the defendant’s actions and would not lead to his acquittal.

Attorneys for defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez want a new trial. They said last month that the government did not initially reveal the existence of the phone or its contents.

Sanchez was convicted of first-degree murder in December. Two co-defendants pleaded guilty.