MOSCOW — The leaders of Ukraine’s pro-Russia government, who had hired Paul Manafort as a consultant before he joined the Trump campaign in 2016, were overthrown in a popular uprising in 2014.

Manafort’s conviction this week on tax- and bank-fraud charges has reverberated in Ukraine, where the source of more than $60 million in political consulting fees he received had been shrouded in deep secrecy.

His trial was “like a fairy tale where all the secrets are revealed,” Mustafa Nayyem, a former investigative journalist and member of Parliament, said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, shortly before a jury convicted Manafort, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, opened a criminal investigation into Manafort’s former sponsors in Ukraine. By paying Manafort while simultaneously serving in government jobs, Lutsenko said, they are suspected of having violated Ukrainian laws against civil servants managing private businesses.

“Therefore, we registered criminal proceedings for alleged violations,” Lutsenko said in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. Possible targets of the investigation, he said, include the country’s most prominent businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, a coal and steel magnate who served in Parliament at the time of the payments.

Court documents and testimony during Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia, indicated that a former presidential chief of staff, Serhiy Lyovochkin; a former minister of infrastructure, Boris Kolesnikov; a former security-council director, Andrey Klyuyev; and a former lawmaker, Serhiy Tihipko, were involved in the elaborate payment schemes that became a focus of the U.S. trial.

In Ukraine, investigations into Manafort after the revolution four years ago have a fraught history.

Working with the FBI, Ukrainian law enforcement began looking into Manafort’s generous remuneration soon after the overthrow of the previous government. Ukrainian officials first revealed evidence of secret payments made to Manafort in August 2016, while he was chairman of the Trump campaign.

At least three criminal cases related to Manafort’s work had been opened, but none have identified him as a suspect, a distinction in Ukrainian law that is close to a formal indictment.

Late this past year, the Ukrainian government effectively suspended the investigations as it negotiated with the Trump administration for the supply of anti-tank missiles sought by the Ukrainian military as a deterrent against a Russian attack.

Lutsenko, the prosecutor general, has denied any relation between the investigation’s suspension and potential concerns about antagonizing President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Lutsenko cited documents presented as evidence during the U.S. trial as a reason to open the investigation into Manafort’s sponsors in Ukraine.

Manafort has contended that the collapse in 2014 of Ukraine’s government and the governing party at the time, the Party of Regions, occurred because they did not heed his advice to sign a trade treaty with the European Union.

Juror reported comments at trial

WASHINGTON — A juror in Paul Manafort’s case reported during the trial that another juror made comments about the weakness of the former Trump campaign chairman’s defense, according to transcripts unsealed Wednesday.

The transcripts reveal the reasons for a lengthy secret hearing held during the middle of Manafort’s trial, which had been sealed until after the conclusion of the longtime political consultant’s trial this week. Manafort was convicted on eight criminal counts. Jurors deadlocked on 10 other charges.

The disclosure by one juror of another juror’s comments on the ninth day of Manafort’s trial prompted U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III to question jurors about whether the comment would affect their ability to make a fair and impartial verdict. Juror names are redacted in the transcripts, and Ellis has placed them under seal.

Manafort’s defense team moved for a mistrial during sealed proceedings, citing juror comments. But Ellis denied the motion, saying that after considering the circumstances carefully, a mistrial wasn’t warranted.

According to the transcript, the juror who reported the comment said she heard another juror say she didn’t believe Manafort had much of a case to present, a comment she felt “crossed the line.” The juror reported hearing other jurors talk about the case despite the judge’s admonishments not to do so.