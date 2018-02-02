CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is giving prosecutors more time to decide whether to pursue the death penalty against a Wyoming man who is accused of killing and sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Thursday was the original deadline by which prosecutors had to notify the defense if they were going to pursue capital punishment for John Barrett. Both sides agreed to extend the time frame, and District Judge Catherine Rogers set a trial date for August 2019.

Barrett is accused of killing and sexually abusing the child in Cheyenne while the boy’s mother was at work. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide, and the medical examiner highlighted injuries to several internal organs.

The boy died at a children’s hospital in Colorado on May 23.

