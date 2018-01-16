ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A former office manager and lead secretary for a Pennsylvania county prosecutor has been sentenced to one to two years in prison in the theft of more than $143,000 from the office’s bank accounts.

The Erie Times-News reports that 43-year-old Jennifer Sasso was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court on earlier guilty pleas to theft and records tampering.

Prosecutors said Sasso had been taking money from three office accounts since December 2010, most of it drug forfeiture funds. The probe began when police departments questioned delays in overtime pay for officers on the count’s drug task force.

Sasso was also ordered to repay more than $152,000. Defense attorney Noah Erde said $50,000 had already been placed in escrow and he’s checking whether his client’s retirement plan contributions could be used.

