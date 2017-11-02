BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Barre man’s DNA has been found at the scene where his former girlfriend was found dead.
Sixty-one-year-old Randall Gebo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook, of Barre. Her body was found over an embankment July 12.
Prosecutors submitted the DNA evidence at a court hearing Thursday.
The Barre Montpelier Times Argus reports an assistant attorney general said a piece of a belt located where Cook’s body was found contained Gebo’s DNA.
Gebo’s attorney says the state’s submissions thus far do not establish that the homicide was a first-degree murder.
The defense has 30 days to review the evidence and file any objections.
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/