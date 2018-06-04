OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors are upset that a probation officer included information about the sexual history of the victim at the center of a child sex-trafficking case against a former Oklahoma lawmaker.

Former Sen. Ralph Shortey is awaiting sentencing in the federal case. The 36-year-old former Republican lawmaker resigned after being caught last year at a hotel with a 17-year-old boy.

The Oklahoman reports that prosecutors recently filed a sentencing memo taking issue with a confidential report prepared for the judge. They’re particularly displeased that a probation officer included information about the victim’s sexual history.

Prosecutors say Shortey “groomed” the victim for a year and normalized the idea of exchanging sex for drugs and money. The memo says the teenager told investigators about two sexual interactions with Shortey that predated the hotel incident.

Prosecutors say “the focus at sentencing should be on Mr. Shortey’s acts and his influence.”

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com