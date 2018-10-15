PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors are dismissing the manslaughter case against an Oregon mother who left her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car for hours while she went to work.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg announced Monday that Investigators found no evidence to indicate 38-year-old Nicole Engler was aware her daughter Remington was still in the car.

Engler found her daughter blue and unconscious in her car seat after she left her job at a Roseburg medical center to pick up Remington from day care in June. She told police she thought she had dropped her daughter off at day care.

Remington was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Wesenberg says all indications showed Remington was “loved and cared for in every way a mother and a father could.”

