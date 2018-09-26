MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in a Florida Panhandle jurisdiction are dropping charges in 119 cases after reviewing arrests made by a deputy who is under investigation for allegedly planting drugs on people during traffic stops.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the charges being dropped in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit range from traffic offenses to felonies.
Authorities say all of the cases involved former Deputy Zachary Wester, who was fired earlier this month for violating agency policy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation. No charges have been filed.
___
Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com