JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed two teenagers on a bicycle in Jersey City has been arrested.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office said that 20-year-old Rashaun Bell was arrested on Friday.
Authorities say the Jersey City resident and three passengers abandoned a car after hitting 15-year-old Elionel Jimenez and 16-year-old Alexander Rosas-Floras. Two of the passengers returned to the scene.
Jimenez died at the scene and Rosas-Floras died at a hospital on Thursday.
Bell will appear in front of a judge Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.