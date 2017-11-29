BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts prosecutors say DNA found on a 21-year-old woman who was raped and killed in her Boston apartment more than two decades ago points to the victim’s killer.

The Boston Globe reports opening statements were made Wednesday in the murder trial of 45-year-old James Witkowski.

Prosecutors say DNA found under Lena Bruce’s fingernails matched a DNA sample Witkowski had submitted in 2014. They say the DNA evidence, along with a fingerprint taken from a wallet found outside Bruce’s apartment, prove Witkowski’s guilt.

Prosecutors allege Witkowski tied Bruce’s wrists behind her back, raped and suffocated her in 1992. Authorities say the death of the Tufts University graduate from Philadelphia remained unsolved until 2015.

Witkowski’s lawyer says there’s no evidence that puts Witkowski in the apartment at the time of the killing.

