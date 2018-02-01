ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say three people charged in the death of a 13-year-old New Mexico boy are a danger to the community and shouldn’t be released pending trial.

Pretrial detention motions were filed this week for all three defendants that provide even more detail about Jeremiah Valencia’s death and the abuse authorities say he endured.

The boy’s mother, Tracy Ann Pena; her boyfriend, Thomas Wayne Ferguson; and his 19-year-old son, Jordan Nunez face charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Prosecutors accuse Ferguson of punching Jeremiah in the face, choking him and turning him upside down and slamming his head onto the ground. Ferguson then allegedly threw the boy into a dog cage and left him to die.

Ferguson’s attorney said he plans to fight the charges.