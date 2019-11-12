CHICAGO — Long after Demetrius Johnson completed his sentence for a 1991 killing, his attorneys sought in September to have that conviction thrown out, alleging he was framed by a notorious ex-Chicago police detective while citing newly uncovered documentary evidence as proof.

Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday said they agreed — but only to a point. Johnson’s first-degree murder conviction should be tossed out, they conceded, but they were unwilling to drop the charges against him altogether.

That means that 15 years after his parole from prison, Johnson faces the prospect of a new trial on the same murder charge that put him behind bars decades ago.

Even LeRoy Martin Jr., the Criminal Division’s presiding judge, seemed perplexed at the prosecutors’ decision.

“You’re going to retry this case, why?” he asked Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Rogala. “I’m just curious.”

Rogala conceded that Johnson’s trial years ago may not have been fair, but she said, “There are witnesses who ID’d Mr. Johnson.”

Advertising

Yet Johnson’s attorney, Joshua Tepfer, said double-jeopardy protections meant that Johnson couldn’t serve any more time in prison even if he was convicted again.

“He would be sentenced to time served in the entirety, which would mean he’d walk free on any sentence,” Tepfer said.

Martin allowed Johnson to remain free on a recognizance bond while instructing him to return Friday to the Leighton Criminal Court Building to be arraigned before a trial judge.

In response to an inquiry from The Chicago Tribune for clarification on its position, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office issued a brief statement noting it agreed to throwing out the conviction because of “the recent discovery of an additional police report that neither the prosecution nor defense had at the time of trial.

The statement went on to say the office is “currently reviewing the matter to determine any next appropriate legal steps.”

Tepfer has said that the petition filed in September was the first documentary evidence that ex-Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed suspects — though dozens of men have accused him of planting evidence, manipulating witnesses and falsely incriminating suspects while with the department.

Advertising

Convictions tainted by alleged Guevara wrongdoing have been tossed out against a dozen men in Cook County since mid-2016.

Johnson was 15 when he was charged in the 1991 killing of Edwin Fred, who was shot in a drive-by attack in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Convicted the next year, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison but released on parole in 2004, records show.

Fred’s killing took place on the night the Chicago Bulls won the first of six NBA championships in June 1991.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a suspect near the scene who was getting out of a van with a loaded gun, according to Tepfer’s petition.

Guevara, who was assigned as the lead detective, wrote a report on the day of the shooting that witnesses failed to identify the suspect as the gunman. Guevara also testified at Johnson’s trial that the initial lineup was “negative.”

Johnson was arrested weeks later after Guevara claimed to have new information that he acted as the gunman, according to the petition. Three witnesses then allegedly picked Johnson out of a lineup — even though none of them had given police any descriptions of the shooter at the time of the incident, the petition alleged.

A police report uncovered last year, however, revealed that a second police lineup had been conducted on the night of the shooting in which a witness did, in fact, identify the man arrested near the scene. The petition alleged Guevara buried the second report in a secret “street file” that was never turned over to prosecutors or Johnson’s attorneys.

Johnson, who denied involvement in the killing, told police he was with two friends watching the Bulls game at the time.

Trial testimony showed Johnson’s assistant public defender tried to raise the issue of an alternate suspect, but without the evidence of the second lineup, Judge Thomas Cawley believed Guevara’s testimony and convicted Johnson of first-degree murder, according to the petition.

The lineup report identifying an alternate suspect was uncovered in a civil lawsuit filed by Jacques Rivera, who was awarded $17 million last year by a federal jury that found Guevara had framed him for a 1988 killing on Chicago’s West Side.

Guevara has repeatedly refused to testify when asked under oath about allegations of wrongdoing. Testifying in the Rivera trial, Guevara invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 200 times in a little more than an hour, including when asked directly whether he had ever framed anyone.