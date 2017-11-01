CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors have a while to decide whether to pursue the death penalty against a Wyoming man who is accused of killing and sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Laramie County prosecutors have until Feb. 1 to make their decision. District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says the lead prosecutor in the case and the defense attorney both agree that a decision on the matter shouldn’t be rushed.

Twenty-four-year-old John Barrett is accused of killing and sexually abusing the child while his mother was at work.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide and the medical examiner highlighted injuries to several internal organs.

Barrett is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in commission of a felony, one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two child abuse charges.

Barrett’s attorney, Diane Lozano, plans to contest the second murder charge.