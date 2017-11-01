CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors have a while to decide whether to pursue the death penalty against a Wyoming man who is accused of killing and sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Laramie County prosecutors have until Feb. 1 to make their decision. District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says the lead prosecutor in the case and the defense attorney both agree that a decision on the matter shouldn’t be rushed.
Twenty-four-year-old John Barrett is accused of killing and sexually abusing the child while his mother was at work.
An autopsy ruled the death a homicide and the medical examiner highlighted injuries to several internal organs.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
Barrett is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in commission of a felony, one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two child abuse charges.
Barrett’s attorney, Diane Lozano, plans to contest the second murder charge.