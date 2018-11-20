PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a FedEx driver was justified in punching a Portland man after he was yelling racial slurs and tried to hit the driver first.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joseph Magnuson died following the September encounter with driver Timothy Warren.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that there’s no indication Warren intended to kill Magnuson.
A county medical examiner determined Magnuson was in “extremely poor health” prior to the encounter, and his fall after the punch to the head aggravated pre-existing conditions.
Prosecutors say Magnuson was the “initial verbal aggressor,” and Warren “was within his right to exit his vehicle and verbally challenge” Magnuson’s conduct.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com