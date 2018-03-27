DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared three Parker police officers who fatally shot a man on Grand Junction’s top-10 wanted list.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that the officers had been chasing 35-year-old Michael Marin through a parking lot in November when the shooting happened.

A letter from prosecutors says Marin pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the officers several times while they were chasing him. The letter says he ignored commands to drop the weapon.

Marin’s girlfriend told authorities that two days before the shooting, she received a text from her boyfriend saying he didn’t see himself “being alive in the next two days.”

Marin had been facing prison time for aggravated robbery and other charges.

Officers were responding to a call about someone knocking on a stranger’s door for an hour when they encountered Marin.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com