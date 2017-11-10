SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Utah State Prison inmate with a rape from seven years ago.
The Deseret News reports 53-year-old David Zachary Swigart was charged Thursday with three counts of sexual assault and rape in a 2010 gunpoint attack on a woman near a South Salt Lake bus stop.
Authorities investigating Swigart as a possible suspect in another rape case later found a possible DNA match to the 2010 case. Officials collected more DNA from Swigart and got results several weeks ago matching his results to the 2010 case.
Swigart has been imprisoned since 2011 for a separate attempted aggravated sexual assault.
He does not yet have a listed attorney for his new case.
