HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana prosecutors argue child protection caseworkers are not following a state law that requires them to release the results of toxicology tests done on children in cases where they are suspected to have been exposed to illegal drugs.

Laura Smith, deputy director of the health department, told a legislative committee Friday that the agency is seeking clarification about whether federal law allows them to release the test results without a court order.

Sen. Eric Moore sponsored the bill. He argued the agency should have sought that clarification while the bill was being discussed by the 2017 Legislature.

Smith said the agency was not trying to obstruct investigations, but wants to make sure disclosure wouldn’t jeopardize federal funding for substance abuse and mental health services.

Prosecutors say the agency is incorrectly interpreting the federal law.