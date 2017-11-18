NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A case worker stands accused of having sex with a child he was overseeing and using marijuana with the victim.

Middlesex County prosecutors announced Saturday that 23-year-old Miguel Garrido, of South Brunswick, was charged Friday with numerous counts, including aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. A telephone number for him could not be located and It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

The victim’s gender was not disclosed, but prosecutors say the child was under the age of 16. They say the sex assault occurred at the victim’s home, but did not disclose further details.

Prosecutors say Garrido was a case worker with a private nonprofit organization based in Middlesex County. His job status was not known Saturday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.