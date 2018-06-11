GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Cascade County prosecutors believe a weekend shooting in Great Falls was a murder-suicide.
Police say a man and a woman died of gunshot wounds in a shooting reported at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The names of the deceased have not been made public.
County Attorney Josh Racki told the Great Falls Tribune on Monday that autopsies are pending, but says based on the investigation so far, the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.
Police said Saturday that they were not seeking any suspects and there was no danger to the community.
___
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com