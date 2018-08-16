INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve made arrests in connection to anti-Semitic graffiti that was spray-painted at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue last month.
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler is scheduled to discuss the arrests Thursday during a news conference in Indianapolis.
Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray-painted on two walls of a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis. The vandalism was found on July 28.
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard condemned the vandalism. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the incident when he asked the Legislature to pass a hate crimes bill.
Indiana remains one of only five states without a hate crimes law. Republican Senate leaders killed legislation this year that targeted crimes motivated by bias.
Holcomb says he hopes a hate crime bill passes in 2019.