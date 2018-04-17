HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the death of her newborn boy who was found outside a New Jersey home.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the teen faces a juvenile delinquency charge equivalent to murder in adult court. But they did not release her name due to her age.

Police found the child outside a Highland Park home Monday afternoon. The infant was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

It’s not clear how long the baby had been outside the home before it was found or when the Highland Park girl had given birth. A cause of death for the child has not been determined.

Authorities declined further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.